Kingsville man charged with sex-related offences against a minor
File photo of an Essex County OPP vehicle, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2012. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, March 1, 2018 11:23AM EST
A 35-year-old Kingsville man has been charged with three sex-related offences against a minor.
The Essex County OPP Crime Unit is investigating the alleged sexual offences.
Jamie Christopher Fick (also known as Jay) was arrested and charged with three sexual related offences on Feb. 24 and remains in custody pending a bail hearing.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.