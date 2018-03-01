

A 35-year-old Kingsville man has been charged with three sex-related offences against a minor.

The Essex County OPP Crime Unit is investigating the alleged sexual offences.

Jamie Christopher Fick (also known as Jay) was arrested and charged with three sexual related offences on Feb. 24 and remains in custody pending a bail hearing.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.