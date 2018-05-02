

The international partnership between the City of Windsor and the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix is continuing for a ninth consecutive year.

Organizers say the Grand Prix will showcase the unique “two-nation destination” on Belle Isle from June 1-3.

“The City of Windsor values our partnership with the Grand Prix and I encourage race fans on this side of the border to take advantage of this special ticket package offer,” said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens.

A key element of the renewed partnership is a premiere Canadian ticket package, which Dilkens says will provide fans a fast and easy way to cross the international border via Transit Windsor bus service, along with their specially-priced Grand Prix tickets.

The Grand Prix Canadian package that includes race tickets and round-trip transportation can be purchased online through snapdwindsor.com or in person at the Windsor International Transit Terminal.

With the special Canadian Grand Prix ticket package, fans can purchase reserved seats in Grandstand 1 overlooking pit lane and the start/finish line on the race circuit or general admission tickets to the Grand Prix.

All ticketholders will have access to the Meijer Fan Zone that features entertainment all weekend long – including live music on the 96-3 WDVD/NASH FM 93-1 Entertainment Stage headlined by pop duo A Great Big World on Saturday night and country music star David Nail on Sunday afternoon.

Single-day tickets start at just $55 CAD (including HST) for general admission or $95 CAD (including HST) for a reserved grandstand ticket.

“We’re proud to host the Grand Prix at such a unique venue on Belle Isle, located between the shores of Canada and the United States on the Detroit River, and we’re excited welcome fans from both sides of the border to our weekend celebration June 1-3,” said Detroit Grand Prix chairman Bud Denker.

For more information on the Grand Prix and travel packages, fans can visit www.citywindsor.ca or call 311. To buy tickets online visit www.snapdwindsor.com/GrandPrix or purchase in-person at the Windsor International Transit Terminal.