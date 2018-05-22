Traffic stop leads to charges for suspended driving and speeding on Highway 401
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, May 22, 2018 10:28AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 22, 2018 10:29AM EDT
Chatham-Kent police have charged a 33-year-old Scarborough man who was allegedly speeding and driving while suspended on Highway 401.
An officer conducting radar enforcement on the 401 near Bloomfield Road noticed a westbound vehicle going over exceeding the posted speed limit on Sunday around 3:45 a.m.
Police say the vehicle was stopped and while speaking with the driver, the officer discovered the driver was currently suspended from driving.
As a result, the driver was charged with the following driving while under suspension and speeding.