Chatham-Kent police have charged a 33-year-old Scarborough man who was allegedly speeding and driving while suspended on Highway 401.

An officer conducting radar enforcement on the 401 near Bloomfield Road noticed a westbound vehicle going over exceeding the posted speed limit on Sunday around 3:45 a.m.

Police say the vehicle was stopped and while speaking with the driver, the officer discovered the driver was currently suspended from driving.

As a result, the driver was charged with the following driving while under suspension and speeding.