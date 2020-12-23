WINDSOR, ONT. -- More intersections, bike lanes and a middle turning lane could soon be coming to LaSalle’s main drag.

The town is undertaking a 10-year study of Malden Road, which has seen big changes since 2009 — and now it wants your help.

According to a release from the town, the project will make recommendations to accommodate existing and future traffic demands.

Initial proposals include stop lights at Reaume and Bouffard Roads and buffered bike lanes along both sides of Malden Road.

A recorded presentation is available online and comments are welcome.