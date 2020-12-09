WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Town of LaSalle is cancelling its Santa Drive-By event planned for Saturday “out of an abundance of caution” as COVID-19 cases rise in the region.

The town says after consultation with staff within emergency services as well as town staff it was recommended to cancel the event.

“Administration is following the advice of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit to encourage residents to restrict all non-essential trips, and to limit their number of close contacts,” a news release from the Town of LaSalle stated.

Cancellation of the event follows the closure of the LaSalle Civic Centre to the public. Municipal staff will be offering assistance to residents only by phone, email and appointment.

The town is reminding residents not the let “pandemic fatigue” set it and continue to follow public health measures including: