WINDSOR, ONT. -- The City of Windsor is working on a community improvement plan for the University Avenue and Wyandotte Street West corridors and is seeking public input.

The city says its Planning Department is currently developing the plan which aims to improve physical, economic and social conditions in the area through investments.

“The plan will include recommendations based on goals and objectives that are formed from the City’s Official Plan and public consultation,” a city news release says.

The city plans to host a virtual public meeting on Jan. 11, 2021 and is encouraging residents, business owners and other area stakeholders to get involved and assist this planning department.

“This collaboration will lead to the improvement of existing developments and future opportunities in this area,” the release states.

The City of Windsor is asking the public to review the CIP summary and fill out a survey for any comments and recommendations for the project area.