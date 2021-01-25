WINDSOR, ONT. -- Classes with affected staff and students have been cancelled Monday after a St. Clair College student tested positive for COVID-19.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has identified a single case of a student with COVID-19 at St. Clair College, affecting a class the student attended on Jan. 20.

St. Clair College officials say they are working with the health unit as they investigate the details and assess the level of risk.

“Three individuals have been advised to self-isolate out of an abundance of caution,” according to a statement from the college. “All others have received letters to self-monitor and follow all public health requirements.”

The college said the student in question is being monitored.

Numerous protocols and practices have been implemented, including enhanced cleaning protocols, enforced physical distancing, mask wearing, and restricted group gatherings. Personal protective equipment has been provided to students and staff in all labs, clinics and workshops.

The plan also requires students and staff to fill out an on-line questionnaire daily in order to obtain access to campuses.