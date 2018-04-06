

CTV Windsor





TORONTO - A Toronto neurosurgeon accused of killing his wife had his case put over for two weeks after a brief court appearance Friday morning.

Dr. Mohammed Shamji is charged with first-degree murder and committing an indignity to human remains in the death of Dr. Elana Fric-Shamji, originally of Tecumseh, the mother of his three children.

Fric-Shamji's beaten body was found in a suitcase by the side of a road north of Toronto in December 2016.

Shamji, her husband of 12 years, was arrested the following day.

He appeared in court Friday morning in a dark grey suit and light blue shirt, and did not speak during the proceedings.

Shamji is scheduled to return to court April 18 to discuss trial dates.

With files from CTV Windsor.