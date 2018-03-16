

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Prosecutors say a Toronto neurosurgeon accused of murdering his wife has been ordered to stand trial.

Dr. Mohammed Shamji is charged with first-degree murder and committing an indignity to human remains in the death of Dr. Elana Fric-Shamji, originally of Tecumseh, who is the mother of his three children.

A Crown lawyer in the case says a date has not yet been picked for the start of the trial and Shamji is scheduled to return to court April 6.

Fric-Shamji, a family physician at Scarborough Hospital, was last seen Nov. 30, 2016.

The 40-year-old's strangled and beaten body was found in a suitcase by the side of a road north of Toronto the following day.

Police arrested Shamji, her husband of 12 years, the day after that.

Prior to his arrest Shamji worked at Toronto Western Hospital and was a faculty member at the University of Toronto.

Social media posts depicted the couple as having a blissful family life, but police said shortly after Fric-Shamji's death that the relationship had been troubled.