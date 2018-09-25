

CTV Windsor





A woman convicted in the 2009 murder of an eight-year-old Ontario girl has reportedly been transferred from prison to a healing lodge in Saskatchewan.

Ontario correctional services minister Michael Tibollo told the legislature on Tuesday that he’s "shocked and disappointed” and he will be speaking with federal officials about the decision involving Terri-Lynne McClintic.

McClintic was convicted of first-degree murder in the kidnapping, rape and murder of Tori Stafford in 2010 and was sentenced to life in prison with no parole for 25 years.

She is now being housed at the Okimaw Ohci Healing Lodge near Maple Creek. She had been serving her life sentence at the maximum security Grand Valley Institution for Women in Kitchener.

Correctional Services Canada would not confirm the transfer, citing privacy legislation, but Rodney Stafford, Tori’s father, told CTV London he found out about the transfer after a corrections officer contacted him regarding McClintic’s request for day passes.

The lodge is run by Correctional Service Canada and is for offenders that require a minimum to medium security level.

Stafford's father has expressed his frustration at the move, saying McClintic gets her life back in multiple ways but his family will never see Tori again.

The family is planning a protest on Parliament Hill on Nov. 2.

With files from the Canadian Press