

CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent police have released the names of the victims and the accused in a Wallaceburg homicide investigation.

Emergency crews responded to a home on Book Street on April 18 around 6:30 p.m., for a man who was found without vital signs.

Nicholas Laprise, 24, of Dover Township man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem was conducted on April 19 at University Hospital in London. The cause of death will not be released at this time.

A search warrant was executed and officers have completed their forensic examination of the scene.

Police say this was not a random act of violence as the man and woman were known to each other.

Kourtny Audette, 25, of Book Street in Wallaceburg is charged with first degree murder.

She remains in custody pending a bail hearing.

Her next court date is scheduled for May 2 at 10:30 a.m. by way of video appearance.

Detectives from the Major Crime Unit continue their investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Unit at 519-436-6616 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).