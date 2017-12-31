

CTV Windsor





Staff at a Tim Hortons on Walker Road thwarted a would-be thief.

Windsor police say a man tried to steal a donation box Saturday that was collecting money for a children's foundation.

Police say the man cut the cord of the donation box but that's when staff stepped in.

They say staff members refused to let him leave the restaurant, instead coralling him until police arrived.

Police were able to arrest the man without incident.

He is charged with theft.