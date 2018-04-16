

CTV Windsor





Windsor police have seized more than $50,000 worth of drugs and a handgun during a search of a motel.

Police were called to a motel on Howard Avenue on Saturday after employees discovered a firearm in one of the rooms.

The occupants of the room were identified and police say they held the scene as they waited for a search warrant.

While waiting, police say a vehicle entered the parking lot and one man was arrested.

Two other suspects were seen leaving the parking lot of the hotel in a vehicle. Police pursued the vehicle briefly, but stopped due to public safety reasons. Still they were able to identify the driver.

When investigators searched the room after obtaining the warrant, police say one of the substances seized was a purple coloured combination of what is believed to be heroin and fentanyl, also known as "purple heroin".

Hamilton Public Health Services issued a health alert about the drug.

In total police seized a handgun, 104.2 grams of suspected combination Heroin and Fentanyl (Purple in colour), 30.4 grams of suspected powdered Fentanyl (White in colour), four grams of crack cocaine, 13.5 grams of unknown substance requiring further analysis.

The total value of drugs seized is $54,240

Guled Ismail, 25, of Toronto is charged with possession of a firearm without a licence.

Two other suspects have been identified by police.

A 23-year-old man from Kitchener is facing a charge for possession of a firearm without a licence.

A 35-year-old man from Windsor is facing charges of Dangerous Driving and Fail to Stop for Police.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and more charges are anticipated.

Police say the findings of this investigation serve as another extremely important reminder to the community. Many street drugs are often mixed with other dangerous substances, including fentanyl. Even the smallest amount can be potential fatal.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com