Third person arrested related to Parent Avenue investigation

Windsor police have arrested a third person related to an investigation on Parent Avenue.

According to police, Devon Cain was arrested Thursday night and remains in police custody. Two other suspects were arrested on Wednesday.

Police are still asking for the public’s help in locating 55-year-old Kathryn Muise who is wanted for extortion, forcible confinement and uttering threats.

On Dec. 7, the Major Crimes Unit conducted an investigation into a firearms-related call at a residence located in the 900 block of Parent Avenue. Windsor police are informing the public about a heavy police presence on Parent Avenue in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. (Michelle Maluske/CTV News Windsor)

During the investigation, police learned an adult woman had been allegedly assaulted and sexually assaulted at the same residence.

The victim was treated at hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Two other suspects were arrested. Brandon Belcher, a 33-year-old male from Windsor, is charged with multiple persons and firearm offences. Jacquelyn Hayes, a 27-year-old female from Windsor, is charged with forcible confinement.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kathryn Muise is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.