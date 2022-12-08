Windsor police request public assistance in sexual assault investigation

Windsor police are asking for the public’s help in locating two individuals after a woman was sexually assaulted on Wednesday.

According to a press release from the Windsor Police Service, on Dec. 7 the Major Crimes Unit conducted an investigation into a firearms-related call at a residence located in the 900 block of Parent Avenue.

During the investigation, police learned an adult woman had been allegedly assaulted and sexually assaulted at the same residence.

The victim was treated at hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The Major Crimes Unit has since identified a total of four suspects.

Devon Cain, 28 of Windsor is wanted for the following offences for his alleged involvement:

Sexual assault

Two (2) counts of assault with a weapon

Forcible confinement

Robbery

Possession of a prohibited weapon

Kathryn Muise, 55, of Windsor is wanted for the following offences for her alleged involvement:

Extortion

Forcible confinement

Uttering threats

Windsor police said two other suspects have been arrested. A 33-year-old man from Windsor is charged with multiple persons and firearm offences, while a 27-year-old woman from Windsor is charged with forcible confinement.

Windsor police ask that anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cain or Muise to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS)