Third annual Greenhouse Cup fosters community spirit amongst agricultural sector

The Ontario Greenhouse Vegetable Growers (OGVG) and the Migrant Workers Community Program (MWCP) recently hosted its third annual Greenhouse Cup soccer tournament.

The tournament brings international agri-food workers together, competing over two weekends at the Pure Flavour Soccer Complex. The goal is to foster community spirit amongst the sector.

More than 200 players participated.

“The tournament was not only about football (soccer), but it also provided an opportunity for workers to connect, share experiences and celebrate their contributions to Ontario’s thriving greenhouse vegetable industry,” said Richard Lee, executive director for OGVG.

First place was secured by Jem Farms, followed by Greenrise in second and Hacienda North in third.