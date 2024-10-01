WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Woman allegedly burns bystander with lighter during fight

    Chatham-Kent Police Service cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Monday May 13, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) Chatham-Kent Police Service cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Monday May 13, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)
    

    Chatham-Kent police say a woman has been charged with assault after burning a bystander with a lighter during a dispute.

    Officers responded to a disturbance on Grand Avenue East in Chatham on Friday.

    Through investigation, officers say they learned the woman initiated a verbal argument with several people. The altercation escalated when she allegedly assaulted a man.

    Police say a bystander attempted to intervene. As result the woman allegedly used a lighter to burn the bystander.

    On Monday at 8:56 a.m., the woman was arrested and transported to police headquarters, where she was held pending a bail hearing. She has been charged with assault with a weapon and two counts of assault.

