Portion of Riverside Drive West closed until the end of the month

Windsor

    A portion of Riverside Drive West will be closed as of Tuesday until Oct. 31.

    The closure is from Huron Church Road to Rosedale Avenue, closing both the road and sidewalk.

    The Canadian Transit Company said this is for road painting and maintenance of the bridge above it.

