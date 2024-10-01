Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation to benefit from Caesars Windsor concerts

Caesars Windsor Cares has selected the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation as the beneficiary of this year’s Concerts for a Cure campaign.

Throughout the campaign, a portion of proceeds from every ticket sold to October and November shows in The Colosseum will go in direct support of the foundation.

This year, funds raised will assist the foundation in delivering its Dignity Robes Program and toward the purchase of a DaVinci Surgical Robot. The da Vinci Surgical Robot in Windsor, on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. (Stefanie Masotti / CTVC Windsor)

“Concerts for a Cure is an initiative that gives us the unique opportunity to collaborate with our concertgoers to raise funds and awareness for an area of need. We are proud to continue our legacy of giving back, and through our partnership with Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation, we can make meaningful contributions in the fight against cancer in our community,” said Kevin Laforet, president of Caesars Windsor.

Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation executive director Houida Kassem said they are so grateful for the support of Caesars Windsor Cares and the Concerts for a Cure campaign.

“The DaVinci Surgical Robot is a medical marvel; it’s a less invasive surgical option that improves survival rates and provides a better quality of post-op recovery for prostate and kidney cancer patients. The Dignity Robes Program supports an average of one new patient every single day. These robes offer comfort and control, allowing patients to remain partially covered during treatment,” said Kassem.

Since 2013, the Concerts for a Cure campaign has raised over $200,000, which has been donated to local organizations including Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation, Transition to Betterness, and In Honour of the Ones We Love.

The Concert for a Cure Series 2024 includes: Carly Pearce (October 3), Nikki Glaser (October 4), Jesse McCartney (October 11), Burton Cummings (October 18), Sawyer Brown with Shenandoah (November 1), Chicago (November 9), Derek Hough – ALL AGES (November 10), Scotty McCreery (November 21), Marianas Trench – ALL AGES (November 29).

Ticket purchases can be made through caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca or the Box Office.

For more information, visit caesarswindsor.com and stay tuned for further details.