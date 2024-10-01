WINDSOR
    • Police searching for pickup truck following residential arson investigation

    Suspect vehicle. (Source: Windsor police/X) Suspect vehicle. (Source: Windsor police/X)
    The Windsor Police Service (WPS) is searching for a pickup truck following a residential arson investigation in Amherstburg.

    The incident took place in the early morning of Sept. 22. Officers said they responded to fire at a home in the 200 block of Cowan Court. Upon arrival, they said the home was completely engulfed in flames.

    The building was vacant, and nobody was injured. Damage is an estimated $1.6 million.

    Windsor police said the fire was set intentionally and have since obtained security footage that shows a dark-coloured pickup truck in the area.

    It’s described to be a dark grey late model Ford F-150. It’s potentially a PowerBoost hybrid model.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Arson unit at 519-255-6700 extension 4330. Alternatively, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477.

