$2K signed Connor McDavid Jersey recovered after alleged theft

Windsor police say a signed Connor McDavid Edmonton Oilers jersey that was stolen has been recovered.

According to police, the hockey superstar’s signed memorabilia is worth about $2,000.

The man allegedly entered a retail store in the 4100 block of Walker Road and took the jersey without paying for it in February.

On Tuesday morning, police posted about the incident on social media. Later Tuesday, police said the jersey was recovered and there would be no charges.

Windsor police ask anyone who can identify the suspect or has information related to the incident to contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at (519) 258-TIPS (8477) or submit information online at www.catchcrooks.com.