$11,000 seized at Ambassador Bridge

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized $11,000 US from an inbound American citizen at the Ambassador Bridge.

CBP officials say a traveller intentionally misreported the currency they were traveling with while attempting to cross from Windsor to Detroit on Sept. 24.

Travelers are required by law to report all currency $10,000 or more to border officers.

Aside from having their currency seized, travelers also risk other consequences, such as potential criminal prosecution.