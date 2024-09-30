WINDSOR
Windsor

    • $11,000 seized at Ambassador Bridge

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized $11,000 US from an inbound American citizen at the Ambassador Bridge. (Source: CBP) U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized $11,000 US from an inbound American citizen at the Ambassador Bridge. (Source: CBP)
    Share

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized $11,000 US from an inbound American citizen at the Ambassador Bridge.

    CBP officials say a traveller intentionally misreported the currency they were traveling with while attempting to cross from Windsor to Detroit on Sept. 24.

    Travelers are required by law to report all currency $10,000 or more to border officers.

    Aside from having their currency seized, travelers also risk other consequences, such as potential criminal prosecution.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News