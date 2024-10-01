Canadians invited to attend Price is Right Live in Detroit

Calling all Price is Right fans! The famous game show is coming to Detroit’s Fox Theatre on Feb. 12, 2025, at 7 p.m.

If you’re wanting to participate, tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. They can be bought through 313Presents.com or Ticketmaster.

If you have a group of 10 or more, discounts are available by calling 313 Presents Groups Sales at 313-471-3099.

The family-friendly show will not be televised, but does give fans the opportunity to partake, playing famous games seen on the show, such as Cliffhanger and Plinko. You may even get the opportunity to spin the big wheel!

