These two red light camera intersections in Windsor collect the most tickets

Two Windsor intersections are catching more red light runners compared to the others, according to a report by the city.

The Huron Church and Tecumseh Road location and the Howard Avenue light near the E.C. Row Expressway ramp stand out to Windsor's executive director of operations Shawna Boakes.

"Those are the two locations in particular that seem to be the highest numbers but the other ones have mid-range as well," Boakes told AM800 News.

The 2022 Windsor/Essex Provincial Offences (POA) Annual Report goes before council Monday night.

The report says 5,318 tickets were issued in 2022. It was the first year of the program, which was introduced in January 2022.

The red light camera program had $822,823 in revenue between January and December 2022.

The report says there were $214,085 in expenses for the program, resulting in a net revenue of $608,738.

Cameras were installed at 10 targeted intersections across the city identified as the highest accident rate areas, including:

- Wyandotte Street East at Goyeau Street

- University Avenue West at Crawford Avenue

- Erie Street East at Goyeau Street

- Howard Avenue at E.C. Row Expressway eastbound off ramp

- Huron Church Road at Tecumseh Road West

- Eugenie Street East at McDougall Street

- McHugh Street at Clover Avenue

- Wyandotte Street at Ouellette Avenue

- Ouellette Avenue at Giles Boulevard

- Seminole Street at Central Avenue

Each ticket results in a $325 fine.