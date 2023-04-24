These two red light camera intersections in Windsor collect the most tickets
Two Windsor intersections are catching more red light runners compared to the others, according to a report by the city.
The Huron Church and Tecumseh Road location and the Howard Avenue light near the E.C. Row Expressway ramp stand out to Windsor's executive director of operations Shawna Boakes.
"Those are the two locations in particular that seem to be the highest numbers but the other ones have mid-range as well," Boakes told AM800 News.
The 2022 Windsor/Essex Provincial Offences (POA) Annual Report goes before council Monday night.
The report says 5,318 tickets were issued in 2022. It was the first year of the program, which was introduced in January 2022.
The red light camera program had $822,823 in revenue between January and December 2022.
The report says there were $214,085 in expenses for the program, resulting in a net revenue of $608,738.
Cameras were installed at 10 targeted intersections across the city identified as the highest accident rate areas, including:
- - Wyandotte Street East at Goyeau Street
- - University Avenue West at Crawford Avenue
- - Erie Street East at Goyeau Street
- - Howard Avenue at E.C. Row Expressway eastbound off ramp
- - Huron Church Road at Tecumseh Road West
- - Eugenie Street East at McDougall Street
- - McHugh Street at Clover Avenue
- - Wyandotte Street at Ouellette Avenue
- - Ouellette Avenue at Giles Boulevard
- - Seminole Street at Central Avenue
Each ticket results in a $325 fine.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW THIS MORNING | PSAC workers return to picket lines for day 6 of strike action
More than 150,000 federal workers will return to the picket lines in Ottawa and across Canada today, after weekend contract talks failed to produce a new deal to end one of the largest strikes in Canadian history.
Most Canadians oppose recognizing King Charles as head of state: survey
Most Canadians do not want to recognize King Charles as head of state, and opposition to swearing an oath to him, singing 'God Save the King' at official ceremonies and putting his face on currency is even higher, according to new data from the Angus Reid Institute.
Kim Potter, Minnesota officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright, freed
Kim Potter, the Minnesota police officer who mistook her gun for a Taser and killed Daunte Wright in 2021, was released from prison early Monday.
The man in a hurry: King Charles III rushes to make a mark
With the coronation just weeks away, King Charles III and Buckingham Palace machine are working at top speed to show the new King at work.
Kenya president says cult deaths akin to terrorism
Kenyan President William Ruto said Monday that the starvation deaths of dozens of followers of a pastor in the south of the country is akin to terrorism.
WATCH | Moose sneaks into Alaska movie theatre, starts snacking on popcorn
Surveillance footage from a movie theatre in Alaska shows a moose wandering into the building and snacking on popcorn.
'Dancing With the Stars' judge Len Goodman dies at 78
Len Goodman, a long-serving judge on 'Dancing with the Stars' and 'Strictly Come Dancing' who helped revive interest in ballroom dancing on both sides of the Atlantic, has died, his agent said Monday. He was 78.
Foreigners airlifted out; Sudanese seek refuge from fighting
As foreign governments airlifted hundreds of their diplomats and other citizens from Sudan, Sudanese on Monday desperately sought ways to escape the chaos, fearing that the country's two rival generals will escalate their all-out battle for power once evacuations were completed.
Massive gold heist at Toronto Pearson likely needed insider knowledge, expert says
The theft of more than $20 million worth of gold and other valuables from Toronto Pearson International Airport this week likely required insider knowledge of the airport and its operations, a security expert says.
Kitchener
-
Arthur Street between Elmira and St. Jacobs closed for railway crossing work
A portion of Arthur Street between Elmira and St. Jacobs is closing for one week.
-
Police believe fires near Bingemans were intentionally set
Waterloo regional police are investigating a pair of fires near Bingemans Centre Drive that investigators believe were intentionally set.
-
City staff report to recommend changes to fireworks bylaw in Kitchener
A report by Kitchener city staff will recommend changes to the city’s current fireworks bylaw, limiting the days and times fireworks will be allowed.
London
-
Police search for suspects in connection to downtown London, Ont. shooting
London, Ont. police were notified around 2:45 a.m. Sunday that possible gunshots were fired in the area of Richmond Street and Oxford Street East.
-
Section of Bruce Peninsula now ‘protected land’
The Nature Conservancy of Canada has purchased a section of “environmentally sensitive” land on the Bruce Peninsula.
-
Rain or snow expected in London region on Monday
Sunshine is on the way for the week just behind a day of possible flurries and rain showers on Monday. Temperatures are actually forecast to be slightly below the normal level of 15 C for this time of year.
Barrie
-
Barrie police make arrest in Gunn Street stabbing incident
A 28-year-old Barrie man faces assault charges after a man was stabbed and taken to a Toronto area trauma centre in critical condition.
-
Man in life-threatening condition after shooting in Barrie's west end, suspects wanted
Barrie police are investigating a late-night shooting that left a man in a life-threatening condition.
-
Pilot escapes plane crash in Collingwood, Ont. with minor injuries
The crash happened at around 5:30 p.m. in a field off Poplar Sideroad, where the plane landed on its roof.
Northern Ontario
-
Woman, 22, killed in single-vehicle crash on Capreol Lake Road in Sudbury
A 22-year-old woman has died as the result of a single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon on Capreol Lake Road in Greater Sudbury.
-
Sudbury shooter still at large, police say
A fatal shooting took place inside a sports bar on Notre Dame Avenue Friday night in Greater Sudbury and police say the suspect is still at large.
-
Cape Breton man has close encounter with bobcat
For more than 40 years, Harry Pollett has lived in East Bay, N.S., but this weekend is the first time he's had an encounter with a bobcat.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | PSAC workers return to picket lines for day 6 of strike action
More than 150,000 federal workers will return to the picket lines in Ottawa and across Canada today, after weekend contract talks failed to produce a new deal to end one of the largest strikes in Canadian history.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Grieving eastern Ontario family urges drivers to slow down on Hwy. 7.
A grieving family is urging drivers to slow down and focus on the road after a family member was killed in a crash just metres from their home in eastern Ontario.
-
New York State earthquake rattles residents in Ottawa and eastern Ontario
Earthquakes Canada reported a magnitude 4.1 earthquake 20 km southwest of Watertown, New York at 2:10 p.m. on Sunday. Residents in Ottawa, Kingston, Montreal and the Toronto area reported feeling the earthquake.
Toronto
-
No fines issued by hospitals under Ontario's new long-term care law: province, OHA
No one has been fined in Ontario so far under a new law that can require patients to pay a daily $400 penalty if they refuse to move from a hospital to a long-term care home not of their choosing, the province and its hospitals say.
-
Massive gold heist at Toronto Pearson likely needed insider knowledge, expert says
The theft of more than $20 million worth of gold and other valuables from Toronto Pearson International Airport this week likely required insider knowledge of the airport and its operations, a security expert says.
-
Toronto dates added to Drake's North America tour
Drake has added two Toronto dates to his North American 'It’s All A Blur' Tour.
Montreal
-
Some medical procedures cost more in private clinics, Quebec study finds
A study has found the cost of surgeries and other procedures performed in the private sector in Quebec far exceeds their public-sector equivalents, sometimes by as much as 150 per cent. The study was based on data obtained by the Institut de recherche et d'informations socioéconomiques (IRIS) through an access to information request.
-
Montreal police investigating suspected vehicle arson
Montreal police are investigating a suspected arson involving a vehicle in the city's east end early Monday morning. Police say they got the call at around 1:15 a.m. from Rosemont Blvd, near Langelier. A civilian reported a parked car on fire, and officers say a suspect was seen nearby.
-
Montreal must take steps to decriminalize certain drugs: advocates
Advocates pushing for Montreal to decriminalize certain drugs say the city has shown it's open to the idea but isn't taking steps to get it done.
Atlantic
-
Maritimers take stunning, colourful photos of northern lights
Maritimers were busy taking photos of the aurora borealis Sunday night and early Monday morning.
-
Pride flag allegedly set on fire at Halifax-area high school
The RCMP has been called in to investigate a possible hate crime at a Halifax-area school after a pride flag was reportedly taken down and set on fire.
-
Nova Scotia RCMP investigate theft from park dedicated to two women killed by gunman
The husband of a woman killed in the Nova Scotia mass shooting three years ago is offering a reward for information about a theft from a memorial park that pays tribute to her life.
Winnipeg
-
'You want to get angry': Manitoba man in critical condition after overdose on tainted drugs in The Pas
RCMP are warning people in The Pas about a tainted illicit drug circulating in the area after responding to six overdoses at the same location Saturday night.
-
Public service union strike day 6: Pickets target locations with more impact
One of Canada's largest labour disruptions has entered a sixth day as the union representing thousands of striking public-service workers looks to hamper access to ports.
-
City announces street closures for next Winnipeg Whiteout Street Party
The City of Winnipeg has announced Monday's downtown street closures for the second Winnipeg Whiteout Street Party as the Winnipeg Jets host the Vegas Golden Knights in game 4 of their Stanley Cup playoff series.
Calgary
-
Chemical spill forced evacuation of northeast Calgary business: officials
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a northeast Calgary business Monday morning after a chemical spill resulted in a toxic cloud of gas in the facility.
-
Man injured in northeast Calgary shooting
A man was shot in the northeast community of Saddle Ridge late Sunday night, officials said.
-
1 dead in Saturday afternoon avalanche at Lake Louise
One person died in an avalanche at the Lake Louise Ski Resort on Saturday.
Edmonton
-
Oilers come from behind to edge Kings 5-4 in OT and even playoff series
The Edmonton Oilers' theme heading into the fourth game of their playoff series with the Los Angeles Kings was to keep hammering at the rock until it split.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Warm Monday, showers and breezy Tuesday
Mild afternoons and some occasional showers in Edmonton this week. Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday evening look to be the most likely timeframs for showers.
-
Public service union strike day 6: Pickets target locations with more impact
One of Canada's largest labour disruptions has entered a sixth day as the union representing thousands of striking public-service workers looks to hamper access to ports.
Vancouver
-
What you wear at Vancouver public pools now up for debate
The Vancouver Park Board is set to vote on new guidelines for attire that's allowed and not allowed at public pools across the city.
-
Vancouver city council to hear presentation proposing 2% shift in commercial and residential tax distribution ratio
Vancouver city council will hear a presentation this week that calls for a two per cent shift in commercial and residential tax distribution ratio over the next four years.
-
Parents of Vernon toddler seek living kidney donor for life-changing transplant
Megan and Brian Nekrash found out at their 20-week ultrasound that their son would be born with only one kidney, and it was likely to fail. But the Vernon couple didn’t expect expect the baby boy they named Dylan would need a kidney transplant so soon.