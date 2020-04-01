WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent is launching a COVID-19 violations enforcement phone line and email to ensure residents are following restrictions to help prevent the spread of the virus.

The Ontario government issued new emergency orders prohibiting the operation of non-essential businesses and organized public events and social gatherings of more than five people on March 24. The government has also closed outdoor recreational amenities.

Chatham-Kent residents who have concerns about non-essential businesses, use of public playgrounds or social gatherings of more than five people can now report their concerns via phone or email.

To report a concern, individuals can call 519-360-1998, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week or email Covid19enforcement@chatham-kent.ca.

“Our hope is that there are minimal calls into the line as people are obeying the orders which help protect their own and others’ health,” said John Norton, general manager of community development.

“But in the event this is not happening, enforcement officers will have the ability to lay fines to ensure compliance of the Provincial and Municipal closure.”

Emails and/or calls that will be investigated through this line include concerns related to:

Non-essential businesses that are not closed

Use of all municipally-owned playground equipment including publicly owned basketball and tennis courts, picnic areas, dog parks, community gardens, park shelters and BMX and skate parks, Social gatherings where there are more than five people (An exception has been made for funerals which are allowed to take place with up to 10 people in attendance)

CK Public Health has made a full list of closures available at www.ckpublichealth.com/closures.

Chatham-Kent police say it is critical that people do not call 911 for such matters, so that it is kept free for emergencies.