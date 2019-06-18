Windsor police warn of frauds involving bitcoin ATM’s
In this Dec. 21, 2017 file photo, a woman walks past the Bitcoin ATM in Hong Kong. The growth of bitcoin is fueling speculation about the environmental impact of the energy needed to power the cryptocurrency, stemming from the process of "mining," which is central to its existence. (AP / Kin Cheung, File)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, June 18, 2019 10:02AM EDT
A warning about bitcoin frauds.
The Windsor Police Service Financial Crimes Unit says it has received numerous reports of frauds involving bitcoin ATM’s.
According to police, victims are being pressured by scammers to attend the machines and send bitcoins.
One report resulted in a loss of $3,000 for the victim.
Police say officers recently attended locations across Windsor where bitcoin ATM’s were located and posted “Fraud Alert” flyers.
Police remind residents that government agencies will not accept bitcoins.
Authorities also suggest you confirm with your bank – or you can contact the police department -- before sending money to any unknown person.