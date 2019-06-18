

CTV Windsor





A warning about bitcoin frauds.

The Windsor Police Service Financial Crimes Unit says it has received numerous reports of frauds involving bitcoin ATM’s.

According to police, victims are being pressured by scammers to attend the machines and send bitcoins.

One report resulted in a loss of $3,000 for the victim.

Police say officers recently attended locations across Windsor where bitcoin ATM’s were located and posted “Fraud Alert” flyers.

Police remind residents that government agencies will not accept bitcoins.

Authorities also suggest you confirm with your bank – or you can contact the police department -- before sending money to any unknown person.