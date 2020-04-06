WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor Essex County Health Unit says there are 204 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the area, including six outbreaks in long-term care homes.

Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says managing the outbreaks is a priority.

“Our staff is working closely with these homes to ensure that appropriate measures are in place to control the outbreak in these facilities,” says Ahmed.

He adds the staff and leadership for the homes have control measures in place to prevent further spread.

As of Monday morning, there have been 1,543 tests administered in Windsor-Essex, with 148 tests pending.

The number of confirmed cases increased by 20. There were 184 cases as of Sunday.

Enforcement violations

The health unit is outlining details for reporting enforcement violations.

“We have been receiving a lot of calls from concerned residents about those not adhering to public health recommendations,” says Windsor-Essex health unit CEO Theresa Marentette.

Anyone with reports of non-essential businesses being open, people gathering in groups more than five and residents not practicing social distancing, can contact 311.

Any concerns over restaurants, tobacco and vape shops being open, can contact the health unit.

Reports of people not self-isolating after international travel, should contact the non-emergency line for police services.



