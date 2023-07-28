'The new normal': Why housing starts are declining in Windsor-Essex

New homes are being built in South Windsor across the street from a large development of serviced lots that are vacant on Friday, July 28, 2023. (Michelle Maluske/CTV News Windsor) New homes are being built in South Windsor across the street from a large development of serviced lots that are vacant on Friday, July 28, 2023. (Michelle Maluske/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver