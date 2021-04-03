WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Easter Seals Telethon has undergone major changes this past year.

Easter Seals modernized its traditional telethon format, centering around mid-afternoon entertainment.

Hosted by CTV Windsor’s Bob Bellacicco, the telethon is a two day event, featuring block-buster films.

Today 'GhostBusters 2' will be airing on CTV Windsor, while Disney's Tomorrowland will air Saturday, April 10th.

Money raised will go to purchasing accessibility equipment for children and youth with physical disabilities.

Last year, they capped off their annual telethon by raising just over $105,000.

Easter Seals Ontario has been a champion of children and youth with physical disabilities from all ethnic and religious backgrounds within the communities of Windsor-Essex and across the province for the past 99 years.