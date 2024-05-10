WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Windsor labour activist passes away Friday morning

    Gary Parent. (Source: Jason Parent/Facebook) Gary Parent. (Source: Jason Parent/Facebook)
    Gary Parent passed away early Friday morning, according to a social media post from his family.

    “It is with great sadness to inform you my Dad Gary Parent passed away early this morning. He is the strongest person I have ever known and I am so proud to call him Dad,” read the post by Jason Parent.

    Parent retired from CAW Local 444 (now Unifor) in 2009.

    Windsor West MPP Lisa Gretzky recently spoke in the provincial legislature about Parent and said, "He's tough and he's kind, he's honest and he's always been on the side of not just working people, but everyone in Windsor."

    This is a developing story.

