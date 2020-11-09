WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board says a staff member from St. Louis Catholic Elementary School in Leamington has been directed to self-isolate for the next 14 days due to a high risk exposure to COVID-19.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit informed WECDSB on the weekend that only the staff member has been directed to self-isolate and that all students may continue attending school as usual.

The board says a voice message was sent to all households Sunday afternoon informing parents about the situation.

“The message also assured parents that the WECDSB is cooperating with the health unit and doing everything we can to make sure that we continue to provide a safe and healthy learning environment for their children,” said an email from WECDSB spokesperson Stephen Fields.

The message also asked parents to continue to monitor themselves and their children for symptoms of COVID-19 each morning and to remain at home and call their healthcare provider for further direction if they are showing any signs of illness.