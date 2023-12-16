Tentative deal reached between union and TransAlta

A tentative deal has been reached between Unifor Local 44 and TransAlta after five days of negotiations.

The deal was reached around 7:30 p.m. Friday ahead of the midnight deadline. A ratification meeting was held Saturday morning and workers voted 75 per cent in support of the proposed three-year deal, AM800 reports.

In a statement, Local 444 President David Cassidy said the agreement includes a nine per cent wage increase as well improvements to the benefits package and a new paid holiday.

🚨Attention TransAlta members



With 75% in favour



We have a new three-year deal!!#uni444bargaining pic.twitter.com/RdfLY4QvGj — Local 444 Unifor (@LOCAL444UNIFOR) December 16, 2023

TransAlta supplies the Windsor Assembly Plant with compressed air, including air guns, cooling water and heat.

According to AM800, there are currently 18 workers at the company and 17 retirees.

-- With files from AM800 News