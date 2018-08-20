

CTV Windsor





An 18-year-old from Windsor has been charged after a driver managed to crash into several objects before eventually hitting a home.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the 3100 block of Robinet Road near Mulberry Road around 1:45 a.m. Monday after reports of a car and house on fire.

According to police, the vehicle collided with a parked vehicle then continued off the roadway shearing a tree and striking a fence. The vehicle caught on fire which caused the house to catch on fire.

Firefighters were quickly able to extinguish the fire, and no one was hurt.

Officers identified the driver of the vehicle, and found that his ability to operate a vehicle was impaired by alcohol. Officers also learned that the vehicle was stolen after the spare key had been left inside.

Devon Terelly, 18, from Windsor, is charged with impaired driving, exceed 80 milligrams of blood alcohol, theft of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Windsor police remind residents when parking their vehicles, ensure the doors are locked and remove all valuables. Do not leave spare keys in your vehicles.