WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Town of Tecumseh is seeking volunteers for the 2020-2021 Snow and Leaf Angels Program, commencing October 31 through to March 31, 2021.

"Our volunteers are the backbone of many of our programs in Tecumseh," said Gary McNamara, Mayor of Tecumseh.

"The Snow and Leaf Angels are truly angels to many residents in the community and we are so grateful for their time and effort through some of the worst weather, helping those in need.

"Snow and Leaf Angels are matched with seniors and persons with physical disabilities living in the town to clear snow and leaves from town sidewalks and driveway entrances for those in need of assistance.

Last year, 12 volunteers in the program were able to support over 25 residents in town. Angels are provided with toques, and shovels, where necessary, and are identified to the residents they support.

The Program is a great way for families to volunteer together, or for high school students to complete their 40 hours of community service.

As part of the ongoing restrictions related to COVID-19, volunteers and residents do not interact with each other and volunteers are required to bring their own equipment.

The Town also reminds volunteers and residents to maintain social distance while working.

To learn more about the program and how to volunteer, visit the town’s website or contact the Tecumseh Town Hall.

Seniors (ages 65 or older) and persons with physical disabilities can also contact the Town to apply for assistance.