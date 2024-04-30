Windsor police issue arrest warrant in relation to March incident

Windsor police have identified and issued an arrest warrant for a person wanted in relation to an attempted break and enter in March.

On March 25, at 5:30 a.m., police said a man made several attempts to gain entry into a business in the 1300 block of Provincial Road.

Before leaving, police said he threw a rock at the window, which caused substantial damage to the property.

The suspect then fled the scene in a white Ford Taurus driven by an unknown individual.

According to police, the person has now been identified as 40 year old Thomas Siroky, who is wanted charges of attempted break and enter, wearing a disguise with intent to commit an offence, and possession of break and enter tools.

Siroky is described as a white man, approximately 5’7”, and 140lbs. He has a large tattoo of a woman’s face with a bandana on the left side of his neck.

Anyone with information on Siroky’s whereabouts is asked to call the Windsor Police Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350 or Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS).