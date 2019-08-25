Sarnia woman charged after leaving store with unpaid items: Police
A 30-year-old Sarnia woman is facing charges after police say she was found with $600 of merchandise she didn’t pay for.
Police were called to a St. Clair Street business in Chatham around 9:45 p.m. Saturday.
They say a woman had been spotted leaving the store with items she hadn’t purchased.
Officers were able to locate the woman nearby and she was arrested.
They say she also had a small quantity of suspected fentanyl.
The woman has been charged with theft under $5,000, possession of property under $5,000 and possession of a narcotic.