

CTV Windsor





A 30-year-old Sarnia woman is facing charges after police say she was found with $600 of merchandise she didn’t pay for.

Police were called to a St. Clair Street business in Chatham around 9:45 p.m. Saturday.

They say a woman had been spotted leaving the store with items she hadn’t purchased.

Officers were able to locate the woman nearby and she was arrested.

They say she also had a small quantity of suspected fentanyl.

The woman has been charged with theft under $5,000, possession of property under $5,000 and possession of a narcotic.