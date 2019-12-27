WINDSOR -- A man has been charged with manslaughter after another man suffered a medical emergency during an altercation early Christmas Day.

Officers responded to the 3000 block of Tecumseh Road East around 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 25 for reports of property damage.

Police say they were told a male suspect had damaged a vehicle and fled, but was being chased by members of the public.

Shortly afterward, there was reportedly a physical altercation between the suspect and the citizens.

There were no weapons involved, but one man suffered a medical emergency and later died in hospital.

The suspect, who had fled before police arrived, was soon located and arrested without incident.

Police say he was also in possession of methamphetamine.

As a result, 37-year-old Brandon Cooper of Windsor has been charged with: