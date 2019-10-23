

CTV Windsor





CHATHAM -- Two woman have been charged after police say they stole money from an elderly woman’s bank account.

Last month, Chatham-Kent police responded to a theft complaint as the elderly woman noticed her bank statement was in overdraft.

Through investigation, police learned that two women known to the victim, whom she trusted to help her on occasion purchase necessities of life, had taken her debit card from her wallet without permission.

During the month of August, police say the pair used an ATM on multiple occasions to withdraw over $3,000 from the victim’s account.

Police located the two women on Tuesday and they were arrested.

Rebecca Kubica, 41, and Jean Wodzinski, 65, both of Park Lane in Chatham have been charged with 10 counts of theft of credit card and ten counts of theft.

Both were released with conditions pending a future court date of Nov. 6.