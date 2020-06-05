WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP are investigating after a farm tractor rollover.

Police and paramedics responded to the crash in Essex on Thursday.

It took place around 12 p.m. on Walker Side Road near County Road 8, when the operator of the tractor left the roadway and entered the ditch.

Police say a 72-year-old Tecumseh resident was transported to an area hospital for the treatment of minor injuries.