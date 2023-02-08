Tecumseh resident scammed out of $8,000 in ‘emergency scam’

A Tecumseh resident has been defrauded $8,000 after giving the money to someone posing as a police officer as part of the widespread 'emergency' or 'grandparent' scam.

Tecumseh OPP were called to an address on Oakpark Drive around 1:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3 to investigate the fraud report.

Police say around 12 p.m. the day before, a resident received a call from someone claiming to be their grandson. The person told the victim they had been arrested and needed money for bail.

During the conversation, they were told that $8,000 was needed to secure their release.

The victim went to their bank and withdrew the funds before meeting with the unknown person who claimed to be a police officer at their residents where the money was exchanged.

Police say the victim was then contacted for more money, at which point they realized it had been a scam and called police.

Police are investigating and are looking for public assistance. Officers are asking community members that live on Oakpark Drive that have video surveillance to check their footage around 2 p.m. on Feb. 2 to see if they captured the suspect or vehicle involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com