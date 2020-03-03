WINDSOR, ONT. -- High lake levels are prompting Tecumseh officials to prepare for possible flooding.

While 2019 had a number of lakeshore warnings, 2020 may see even more.

The Town of Tecumseh says it is preparing for the potential of flooding in Lake St. Clair and Pike Creek and is encouraging residents along the shoreline to take appropriate action to reinforce their waterfront property.

“In our meetings with the Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) we have been warned that lake levels are 17 inches higher than they were last year at this time and that’s before the winter thaw and release from Lake Superior this spring,” said Tecumseh Mayor Gary McNamara in a release.

“We are preparing town properties for a breach of the shoreline and strongly encourage our waterfront property owners to do the same.”

In 2019, the town provided 100 free sandbags to owners along the shores of Lake St. Clair and Pike Creek with free sand being available at Lakewood Park.

This year it is offering an additional 100 bags to those who received them and 200 bags to those who did not take advantage of this offer last year.

“Our flood response team has been meeting regularly over the winter to identify ways to address potential effects of high lake levels,” says Marg Misek-Evans CAO. “This work also includes public education on when and how to prepare for an evacuation.”