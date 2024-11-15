Firefighters respond to apartment fire in downtown Windsor

Windsor fire crews responded to a third floor apartment fire in the downtown core on Friday.

It happened just before 11 a.m. in the 600 Block of Pelissier Street. Firefighters respond to a blaze in the 600 Block of Pelissier Street in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

Fire officials say the blaze appears to be accidental and only caused minor damage.

They were venting smoke out of the building when CTV News arrived.

There were no reports of injuries.