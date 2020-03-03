WINDSOR, ONT -- Councillors in Chatham-Kent voted unanimously to close a portion of Erie Shore Drive in Chatham-Kent over fears the dike may breach.

The decision was made following a state of emergency that was declared Friday due to the possibility that the dike may fail.

According to a release, there's less than a 50 per cent chance of a major breach, but if it does happen there would be significant harm to people and their properties.

Residents living in homes 17982 to 18416 Erie Shore Dr. were placed under a voluntary evacuation.

Now with the road being closed residents will not be able to access their properties by land, however they can still access them by water.

The temporary closure will be in place from March 9 until April 27.

A public information meeting at the Erieau Fire Station is being held Tuesday for residents seeking more information.

There are more than 120 homes along the Erie Shore Drive, several of which are permanent residences.