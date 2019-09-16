

CTV Windsor





Essex County OPP are looking for information after a hardware store break-in in Tecumseh.

Police responded to a commercial alarm at a hardware store in the 1600 block of Lesperance Road on Saturday around 11:50 p.m.

Officers say when they arrived they found the building had been forcibly entered.

The Essex County OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) is asking anyone who may have information regarding those responsible for this crime or may have been in the area and observed suspicious behaviour, to contact them immediately at 519-723-2491.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.