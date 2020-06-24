WINDSOR, ONT -- A new policy from Tecumseh council should help local businesses when the area is able to move into Stage 2 of reopening.

During Tuesday’s meeting, councillors approved outdoor patios for bars and restaurants.

Licensed establishments in Tecumseh may create a patio adjacent to their premise, or increase the size of their patio, once they are permitted to welcome patrons on-site.

Earlier this month, the provincial government announced new measures that will make it easier for licensed bars and restaurants to open or expand patios when they are given the green light to re-open.