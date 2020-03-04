WINDSOR, ONT -- No one was seriously injured after a SUV smashed through the window of a convenience store on Wyandotte Street near Lauzon Road.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the collision that occurred at the Circle K store in the 7900 block of Wyandotte.

The crash occurred around 11 a.m. leaving the front window of the store shattered.

The SUV could be seen halfway into the store.

More to come…