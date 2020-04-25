MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ONT. -- Windsor police say what started as a suspicious package investigation ended with officers having to make a grenade 'safe.'

Police were called to the 5000 block of Rhodes Drive around noon Friday for a report from a citizen.

It turns out that someone found a grenade in the area.

Officers established a perimeter, which included shutting down a portion of the EC Row Expressway and Rhodes Drive to "ensure public safety."

The Windsor Police Explosive Disposal Unit attended, and by around 3 p.m. they were able to "render the grenade 'safe.'"

Roads were subsequently reopened.

According to investigators, initial observations of the grenade suggest it may have been there for some time.

The investigation remains active and anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police.