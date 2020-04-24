EC Row Expressway reopens after 'suspicious package' investigation nearby
Published Friday, April 24, 2020 1:14PM EDT Last Updated Friday, April 24, 2020 4:20PM EDT
Windsor police investigate on Rhodes Drive in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, April 24, 2020. (Michelle Maluske / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police say a section of the E.C. Row Expressway has been reopened after they investigated a suspicious package nearby.
Officers were called to the 5000 block of Rhodes Drive on Friday.
E.C. Row was closed in both directions from Lauzon to Central, as well as Rhodes Drive.
Police were asking motorists to avoid the area.