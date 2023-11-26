WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Suspect wanted in connection to Pierre Ave shooting arrested

    Windsor police officers were on scene of an investigation in the 900 block of Pierre Avenue in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. (Rich Garton/CTV News Windsor) Windsor police officers were on scene of an investigation in the 900 block of Pierre Avenue in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. (Rich Garton/CTV News Windsor)

    A Windsor man wanted for attempted murder in connection to a shooting over the summer has been arrested in Michigan.

    Windsor police say Kyle Small, 25, was taken into custody Saturday by members of the United States Marshals Service.

    He was wanted by Windsor police for a targeted daytime shooting in the 900 block of Pierre Avenue on Aug. 15.

    When officers arrived to the scene they found a 33-year-old man with several gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

    Police say the arrest was the result of a coordinated law enforcement effort involving the Major Crimes Unit, the Ontario Provincial Police-led Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad and the U.S. Marshals Service.

    Small is expected to appear at an extradition hearing in Detroit court on Monday, police say.

    Investigators obtained arrest warrants for Small as well as a second suspect, 24-year-old John Managhan, days after the shooting.

    Police continue to search for Managhan.

    Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    B.C. boy dies by suicide after online sextortion: RCMP

    Mounties in northern British Columbia are investigating after a 12-year-old boy died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following an apparent case of online sextortion. Warning: This story is about a child who died by suicide and may be distrubing to readers.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News