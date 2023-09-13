Suspect turns himself in after alleged assault in west end

Windsor police say a 19-year-old assault suspect has turned himself in to police.

Officers arrested a youth and issued an arrest warrant for a second suspect, 19, in connection to an aggravated assault on the city’s west side.

On Sept. 9 around 7:30 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of South Street and Millen Street for a report of a physical altercation. When officers arrived at the scene, police say they located 17-year-old and 18-year-old victims with serious head injuries.

The 19-year-old is facing charges of assault with a weapon (x2), aggravated assault, and assault causing bodily harm.

Anyone with information or video is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.